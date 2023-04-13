The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Pooja Hegde finally revealed that when she was offered the film she wondered if Salman would play her “Jaan” or “Bhai”

In the upcoming episode of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan the cast of the movie will be gracing the show, where they would be promoting the movie and will be having some fun with the cast and crew of the show .
Pooja Hegde finally revealed that when she was offered the film

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Pooja Hedge, Salman Khan, Siddarth Nigam, Raghav, Shehnaaz Gill will be gracing the show.

ALSO RED :  The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

They would be having some fun and masti on the sets of the show.

In the latest promo, Kapil would ask Pooja that when she was offered the movie did she think that Salman would play her brother or love interest in the movie.

To which the actress said “ In this movie she is the “ Jaan” and that’s when Salman quickly replies that he is the “Bhai” in the serial.

Well, whenever Salman Khan has come on the serial the episode has been entertaining and has left the audience and the star cast in splits.

Lets not forget, The Kapil Sharma Show is produced by Salman Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ  The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 16:58

