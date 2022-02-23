The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Shilpa Shetty reveals a hidden talent in Kapil

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

This week the gracious judges of India’s Got Talent Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj will be gracing the show.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Shilpa Shetty comes on stage and reveals a hidden talent of Kapil.

Kapil tells Shilpa that there is such good talent they have found on the show and just imagine they have come on the much-talented show, to which the actress said that there is no doubt that Kapil is very talented and he had another big talent and that is he is very good on Twitter but these days he is not be seen around.

Kapil is left stumped and doesn’t know how to react and he tells Shilpa that she is coming on the show to pull his leg.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

The audience waits for the weekend as they take the show to be a stress buster show and they always feel relaxed once they wash the show.

Well, seems like this one too will be a fun one and will bring a smile to the audience's face.

