The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! When Kapil Sharma allegedly didn’t want to invite Sunny Leone on his show due to her past in the p*rn industry

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and many others always leave the audiences in splits. The celebs who come as guests enjoy just as much as the audiences as they always have some wise cracks to look forward to.

Sunny Leone is one of the most loved and popular actresses we have today. She made a grand entry into the Indian shores with her stint on Bigg Boss and never looked back. She earned a big fan following due to her down to earth and candid personality.

For the unversed, Sunny Leone started off her career in the adult film industry. While actors like SRK and John Abraham welcomed Sunny with open arms into the Hindi film industry, Kapil reportedly had an issue with inviting her on his show due to her controversial past.

Sunny who has been part of films like Jism2, Ek Paheli Leela, etc was reportedly once rejected from being invited on the Kapil Sharma Show for promoting her film Jackpot in 2013.

A source was quoted saying, “Looking at the way Kapil was bonding with Sunny, it looked like he has forgotten all about the incident in December. Back then, he didn’t want to share the stage with Sunny or be seen with her, but at this match, he had no qualms about sharing laughs with her.”

The source added, “During the match, Kapil mentioned that Sunny wanted to talk only in Hindi and that he would be teaching her the language in return for which, she would teach him English.”

Reportedly even Tanishaa Mukerji refused to shake hands with Sunny when she visited the Bigg Boss 7 house.

Credit-Koimoi