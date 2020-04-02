The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover shares a throwback video with Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain viewers. It is one of the most popular comedy shows. With its hilarious episodes, the comedy TV series leaves the viewers in splits.

The show has been fairing quite well on the TRP charts. While we're missing out on new episodes amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the old episodes are keeping us entertained. And when we talk about TKSS, Sunil Grover's name pops up each time. The actor-comedian has left the show after an infamous feud with Kapil Sharma, and fans are missing their chemistry on the show. While there have been multiple reports that Sunil will be back on the show, nothing has churned out well.

With the major missing going on, Sunil recently took to his social media account to share a throwback video from his TKSS days. Well, it is a video of him performing the 'Gerua' act for Shaha Rukh Khan. The clip was initially shared by one of SRK's fan pages, and immediately caught Sunil's attention. He re-shared the same and wrote, 'Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it.' It was a moment from the Comedy Night's with Kapil when SRK and his Dilwale team had come on the sets to promote their film.

Take a look at Sunil Grover's video here: