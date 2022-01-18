The Kapil Sharma Show: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Bhasin to grace the show to promote their upcoming series Looop Lapeta

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The celebrities give the audience a fun episode to watch with a lot of entertainment. The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Bhasin as special celebrity guests. The duo will be coming to the show to promote their upcoming film Looop Lapeta. The film is directed by Aakash Bhatia and produced by Atul Kasbekar, Tanuj Garg, and Aayush Maheshwari. It is an official Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run. It is scheduled to premiere on 4th February on Netflix.

The stars will be seen having a good time with Kapil and the entertainment quotient will rise to another level.

Sony TV's show The Kapil Sharma Show which made a comeback on the small screens after a break of a few months has been constantly entertaining the viewers. The third season of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers are loving every bit of it. The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

