News

The Kapil Sharma Show team party hard to celebrate the success of the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 03:29 PM

MUMBAI: The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show is currently one of the most watched shows. The comedy TV series has been successfully entertaining the viewers with its hilarious episodes. The entire team is doing the wonderful job of making people laugh.

The show is yet again a chart topper. To celebrate the grand feat, Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh and others partied hard at a club. Kapil uploaded a couple of videos where the main cast of the show can be seen shaking a leg to popular Hindi songs. In one of them, Chandan takes Sumona's hand and dances with her. Bharti Singh, too, gets on the dance floor. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh, who is seen in the place of Navjot Singh Sidhu, is seen happily clicking all of them. Not only this, the team also cut a cake. They were seen all smiles around the table.

Take a look below: 

Tags > The Kapil Sharma Show, team party hard, celebration, Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt supports the cause ‘...

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt supports the cause ‘Art For Heart’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

past seven days