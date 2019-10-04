The Kapil Sharma Show team party hard to celebrate the success of the show

MUMBAI: The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show is currently one of the most watched shows. The comedy TV series has been successfully entertaining the viewers with its hilarious episodes. The entire team is doing the wonderful job of making people laugh.

The show is yet again a chart topper. To celebrate the grand feat, Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh and others partied hard at a club. Kapil uploaded a couple of videos where the main cast of the show can be seen shaking a leg to popular Hindi songs. In one of them, Chandan takes Sumona's hand and dances with her. Bharti Singh, too, gets on the dance floor. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh, who is seen in the place of Navjot Singh Sidhu, is seen happily clicking all of them. Not only this, the team also cut a cake. They were seen all smiles around the table.

