The Kapil Sharma Show: The members of dabbawalas will be gracing the show

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry.

But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As per sources, the members of dabbawalas will be gracing the show where they would have some fun sessions with the host and the cast of the show.

This will be the first time that they would be coming to the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Kapil reveals a shocking secret about the cast of Uunchai