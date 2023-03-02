The Kapil Sharma Show: The Sharks reveal the disadvantage of being on Shark Tank India

In the upcoming episode, the Sharks of Shark Tank India will be coming on the show. They will be revealing the disadvantage of being on the show.
MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

We had earlier reported that the sharks of the show ‘Shark Tank India’ - Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh will be gracing the show.


Now we came across a video in which the Sharks revealed how difficult it has become for them to go anywhere and buy anything.

They say that there was a time when they would go to buy something in a shop and people didn’t know who they were and they used to even get discounts, but now things have changed.

He further said that now they have become known faces wherever they go to purchase something. No discounts are given to them and instead, they will tell us that we are Sharks and hence we should be paying more.

Well, sometimes, being a known person doesn’t help because you serve damage.

It seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

