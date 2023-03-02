The Kapil Sharma Show: The Sharks reveal the disadvantage of being on the show of The Shark Tank – India

MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

We had reported earlier that the sharks of the show Shark Tank India - Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh will be gracing the show.

Now we came across a video where the Sharks revealed how difficult it has become for them to go anywhere and by anything.

ALSO READ : Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

They say that whenever they go to buy anything in a shop or anything there was a time when people didn’t know who they were and they used to go get discounts but now things have changed.

He further said that now that they have become known faces wherever they go to purchase something, no discounts are given to them and rather they would tell that we are the sharks and hence should be paying more.

Well, so sometimes being a known person doesn’t help at times it because you serve damage.

Seems, like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show