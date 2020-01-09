The Kapil Sharma Show: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor shoot for the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain viewers. It is one of the most popular comedy shows and the team is doing a fantastic job of making people laugh. With its hilarious episodes, Kapil Sharma and his team leave the viewers in splits. Due to its popularity, many Bollywood celebs also grace the show to promote their films. Now, in the upcoming episode, Street Dancer 3D’s Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as guests.

While Varun and Shraddha were excited about shooting for the show, the audience of Kapil’s show along with Archana Puran Singh and the host himself was excited too. Varun took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of the shoot with his fans. In the video, the Street Dancer 3 star can be seen trying to capture the exciting studio audience at 2:15 AM in the night. As Varun pans the camera to the audience, Shraddha also joins the frame. The audience can be seen cheering for Varun and Shraddha in the middle of the shoot of Kapil’s show. Varun is seen greeting Archana and then Kapil as he shares the fun he had on the show in the video.

Check it out:

Speaking about Street Dancer 3D, the film is directed by Remo D’Souza and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.