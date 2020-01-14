The Kapil Sharma Show: Varun says David Dhawan doesn’t give him film scripts

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is busy promoting Street Dancer 3D these days. The actor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with the cast of the film. He was joined by Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, director Remo D’souza, Puneet Pathak, Dharmesh and many other. While the actors talked about their upcoming dance-film, host Kapil also quizzed Varun about his next film with his father David Dhawan. When talking about Coolie No. 1, the actor revealed that he never gets the film scripts from his father unless he says yes to him. Varun goes on to say that his dad and veteran director, David Dhawan, never listens to his demands and simply says, 'Jab Maine Salman Khan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor ko scripts nahi dikhai, to tujhe kyu dikhao.'

Just like any director, even David is strict with Varun when it comes to performance, and talking about the same, the actor said, 'I always take it as a challenge to prove dad wrong in every situation and come out with a better version of me.'

