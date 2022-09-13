‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to welcome the pride of India, ‘Golden Girls’ of Commonwealth Games 2022 and the cast of ‘Maharani 2’ this weekend!

MUMBAI: Entertainment hoga zabardast as Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be welcoming some very special guests this weekend! On Saturday, 17th September at 9:30 pm, celebrating the pride of India, the most loved comedy show will be hosting the ‘Golden Girls’ and reigning champions at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham – India’s star badminton player, PV Sindhu, Boxing Champion - Nikhat Zareen, Lawn bowl team - Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia. The Sunday, 18th September episode will see the talented star cast of the political thriller series ‘Maharani 2’ – Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Anuja Sathe. With such eminent personalities gracing the show, get ready for a full-fledged entertaining weekend filled with sportsmanship as host Kapil Sharma engages his guests in hilarious candid conversations. Not only that but his ‘naya parivaar’, Kiku Sharda (Dhoban Gudiya), Sumona Chakravarti (Bindu), Sidharth Sagar (Ustaad Gharchhor Das), Satinder Soni (Goli) and Ishtiyak Khan (Sasur ji) will be making the guests guffaw with laughter at their amusing antics.

Watch on as the bubbly dhoban, Gudiya (Kiku Sharda) makes all the sportswomen groove on a catchy Bhojpuri song ‘Aankh me Lagake Gori’. Tickling everybody’s funny bone will be when the Boxing champion, Nikhat who would be showcasing her master boxing techniques on the host Kapil Sharma, making him a little scared! Kapil would also try his hand at playing badminton only to lose in front of the World Champion PV Sindhu. Following this, on Sunday, Sohum Shah would be serenading Gudiya by singing for her the theme song of 'Maharani' and then the latter would invite everyone to dance with her on the song 'Lagabelu Jab Lipistick'. Many interesting conversations will also engage the viewers from PV Sindhu recounting how Sachin Tendulkar gifted her a car after clinching gold for the country to Nikhat Zareen sharing her journey of becoming a boxer to Huma Qureshi revealing the nickname that Ayushmann Khurrana gave her when they were shooting for a music video together. Sit back, relax and be ready for an evening of laughter riot packed with hilarious punches!

