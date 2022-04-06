The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Kamal Haasan reveals how an assistant director started to shiver after seeing him because of this shocking reason

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The show is coming to an end, and this weekend will mark the last episode.

This weekend, the legendary actor Kamal Haasan would be gracing the show where he would be promoting his upcoming movie “Vikram”.

Now we came across a video where Kapil Sharma asks Kamal Hassan that after he did the movie Chachi 420, did anyone flirt with him.

That’s when Kamal said that when he was shooting for the movie and he was sitting in his vanity van, an assistant director came to him with the dialogues. However, he was shivering and that was because his saree pallu had fallen.

After hearing this, the entire cast and crew of the show burst into laughter.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stress buster for them.

No doubt fans are going to miss the show and the weekend laughter.

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

