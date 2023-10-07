The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sunny Deol for going everywhere with his Tara Singh get-up; latter’s reply will leave you in splits

Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sunny Deol for going everywhere with his Tara Singh get-up; latter’s reply will leave you in splits

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

Many celebs have come to grace The Kapil Sharma Show and the latest ones are Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel who came to promote their upcoming sequel Gadar 2. Fans are super excited to see him back in his role of Tara Singh and his chemistry with Sakina played by Ameesha Patel. Recently Sunny’s son Karan tied the knot with Drisha Acharya and he performed a dance donning his Tara Singh avatar, which got him trolled by the netizens.

Sunny surprisingly also appeared on the Kapil Sharma show in Tara Singh’s avatar. Kapil curiously asks Sunny, “Hum kuch dino se dekh rahe hain, paji jahan bhi ja rahe hain Tara Singh ke getup mein ja rahe hain. Toh Archana ji poochh rahi thi ki paji, aap apni gaadi main aaye ho aaj ya truck chala ke aaye ho.” To this Sunny replies pointing at Archana, “Maine socha inko bhi sath le jana hai toh truck hi lele.”

Gadar is made on a budget of Rs 120 Crores and will hit cinema halls on 11th August 2023.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 10:04

