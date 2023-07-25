The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek for his short stint as the show bids adieu

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 10:26
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

As always, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek's wise cracks leave viewers in splits. 

Now, Krushna who rejoined the show 3 months back has had a short stint due to some contractual issues, and Kiku took a fun jibe at the actor-comedian. 

Now, Krushna who rejoined the show 3 months back has had a short stint due to some contractual issues, and Kiku took a fun jibe at the actor-comedian. He said, “Gentle reminder, not 9 months, you came just 3 months ago, I have been here in every episode for 9 months.” To which Krushna replies, “This season has also come to an end.” Kiku adds, “This is just the beginning, there are more seasons to come.”

The Kapil Sharma Show will soon go off-air and fans are eager for its return. There are rumors that it will be back with its next season in October but there is no official confirmation on this yet. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Credit-Pinkvilla 

