The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Bhumika Chawla takes a dig at the show after not being invited, says “Mujhe PR karna hai toh mai bhi kar sakti hu…”

During a recent interview she also revealed that when other cast members like Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, etc were invited on The Kapil Sharma Show, she wasn’t.
Bhumika Chawla

MUMBAI:  Actress Bhumika Chawla has made a name for herself in the film industry with films like Tere Naam, Run, among others. She has been away from the limelight for a long time but in the recently released Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bhumika impressed her fans with her performance and is currently on a post release promotional spree for the film.

Recently Bhumika made headlines when she revealed that she was replaced in many films. During a recent interview she also revealed that when other cast members like Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, etc were invited on The Kapil Sharma Show, she wasn’t. 

Talking about it Bhumika said, “I said ‘I had no idea when it was shot’. But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh sir wasn’t there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn’t called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, their equation is different. So, I said ‘thik hai.”

Bhumika further said, “od has blessed me with one thing: I feel bad for one second and then I don’t look back. Because I know The Kapil Sharma Show is not getting me another film. Mujhe PR karna hai toh mai bhi kar sakti hu but PR ke bawajoot agar guaranteed mujhe film milegi toh mai aaj Kapil Sharma ko call karke bolungi call me. Guaranteed mujhe aap agle din film la k do.”

