The Kapil Sharma Show : What! Krushna Abhishek reveals the reason why he returned back that would leave everyone in splits

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

But now Krusha is back in the show and the fans are super excited to see him.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Anushka Kaushik, Varun Badola, Bhagyashree and Hrishitaa Bhatt will be gracing the show to interact with its cast and crew.

Now we came across a video where one can see Krushna is back on the show and he gives a tribute to Bhagyashree as she is one of the guest on the show.

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

When Kapil asks him why he is so nice the ace comedian says that there is nothing left in anger and no one values it and at times that also gets sold indicating the reason why he returned back to the show.

Well, the fans are super excited to see him back on the show as he is one of the biggest entertainers of the show.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited to see Krushna Abhishek back in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show