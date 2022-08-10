The Kapil Sharma Show : What! Krushna Abhishek reveals the reason why he returned back that would leave everyone in splits

Krushna Abhishek is back on The Kapil Sharma Show and the fans are excited to see him and now in the upcoming episode he would reveal the reason why he is back that would leave everyone in splits.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 21:05
Abhishek reveals the reason why he returned back that would leave everyone in splits

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

But now Krusha is back in the show and the fans are super excited to see him.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Anushka Kaushik, Varun Badola, Bhagyashree and Hrishitaa Bhatt will be gracing the show to interact with its cast and crew.

Now we came across a video where one can see Krushna is back on the show and he gives a tribute to Bhagyashree as she is one of the guest on the show.

 ALSO READ :  The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

 When Kapil asks him why he is so nice the ace comedian says that there is nothing left in anger and no one values it and at times that also gets sold indicating the reason why he returned back to the show.

Well, the fans are super excited to see him back on the show as he is one of the biggest entertainers of the show.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited to see Krushna Abhishek back in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ  The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Tigmanshu Dhulia Jimmy Shergill Anushka Kaushik Varun Badola and Hrishitaa Bhatt Bhagyashree
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 21:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Caring! Ayaan comes and scold Faltu for being a superhero
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhaga fame actor Dheeraj Dhoopar approached to be part of the show ?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Kya Baat Hai! It's the year of corset dresses at Indian Telly Awards 2023, From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta, Check out the best looks here!
MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
The Kapil Sharma Show : What! Krushna Abhishek reveals the reason why he returned back that would leave everyone in splits
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anuj comes back to patch up with Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Shweta Tiwari opens up about the changing face of daily soaps, says “When people see problems that they face, on TV, they can relate to it, maybe which is why people are also interested in real stories now..”! Read More
MUMBAI :   Popular face of the TV industry Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen in 'Main Hoon Aparajita', playing the...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Trolled! Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for her recent photoshoot; netizens say, “Choti Urfi”
Latest Video
Related Stories
The new season of lockup has been postponed due to this shocking reason
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! The new season of Lock Upp has been postponed due to this shocking reason
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih finally breaks her silence on being a part of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss”
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih finally breaks her silence on being a part of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss”
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Megha Dhade to participate in the show?
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Megha Dhade to participate in the show?
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Aditi Govitrikar, Hiten Tejwani, Bhagyashree, Raima Sen and Samir Soni to grace the show
BARC
BARC Ratings : YRKKH hits second position brings down GHKKPM; TKSS sees a huge jump in TRP ratings, Imlie sees a drop in ratings; India's Best Dancer enters top 20 shows, Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Pandya Store
Megha Ray
Megha Ray's advice to her character Radhika in "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" is to "pause and take a breath" to survive the hustle-bustle of Mumbai