The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Varun Dhawan reveals that he thought Kajol was Shah Rukh Khan's wife, was heartbroken to know the truth

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

Now, we came across a video of when Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had come on the show and revealed that for some part of his life, he thought that Kajol was Shah Rukh Khan’s wife as they had done so many movies together. When his mom told him the truth, he was left heartbroken.

Many teenagers at that time also thought the same and later were left disappointed.

Varun also shared that it was during the time of DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, K3G that he thought this.

Well, the video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

There is no doubt that Kapil’s show has always been entertaining and a stressbuster for the audience.

