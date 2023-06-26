The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee scolds host Kapil Sharma for this reason

Many celebs come to grace The Kapil Sharma Show and the latest ones are veteran actresses Reena Roy and Moushumi Chatterjee.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 10:10
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Many celebs come to grace The Kapil Sharma Show and the latest ones are veteran actresses Reena Roy and Moushumi Chatterjee. While Kapil as usual was his humorous best, what caught everyone’s attention was actress Moushumi’s witty replies. When Kapil asked her who was more shy while duirng romantic scenes, she replies “Jisko aata nhi hai”. When he asked her who would flirt more on the sets, Moushumi quickly replied “Main and it left everyone giggling around.

Surprisingly, when Kapil says he is enjoying hearing her talk, Moushumi says, “Apko fursat mil raha hai na bahut. Ek to pehle aaye late aur maine poocha woh kahan hai to bol rahein hai ke wo padh rahe hai. Maine kaha artiste to ham log hai, woh kya padh rahe hai.” Everyone was left laughing and applauding her for scolding Kapil. 

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Archana Puran Singh shares a glimpse of the last day of the shoot from the sets of the show, says “We'll be back”

Meanwhile when Kiku Sharda comes to deliver his jokes, Moushumi’s quick wit leaves him so embarrassed that he forgets his lines.

Take a look;

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show every weekend on Sony TV at 9:30 PM.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-IndianExpress

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath Kiku Sharda Archana Puran Singh Bharti Singh Kartik Aaryan Krushna Abhishek Satyaprem Ki Katha TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 10:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'
MUMBAI:Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'I Love You' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Reality of Akshay and Prachi's marriage revealed; Ranbir is heartbroken
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Kundali Bhagya: Revelation! Rakhi reveals a surprising connection between Rajveer and Shaurya
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee scolds host Kapil Sharma for this reason
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Exclusive! “Kevin and I were good friends but once he was successful, he developed an attitude, he unfollowed me and the reason is unknown" - Madhav Shharma
MUMBAI:Madhav Shharma is one of the most popular personalities on television and has a good fan following.He rose to...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Akshara and Abhinav confess their feelings to each other
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Aww! Besties Shanaya, Ananya and Suhana recreate the most cutest throwback picture
Latest Video
Related Stories
I have been declining the show as I am not mentally prepared” - Vahbbiz Dorabjee
Exclusive! “I have been offered Bigg Boss every year; I have been declining the show as I am not mentally prepared” - Vahbbiz Dorabjee
Sunil Grover
Whoa! Kapil Sharma reacts on his fight with Sunil Grover where he hurled a shoe at him mid-flight, says “main hoon thoda impulsive”
Gashmeer Mahajani
Exclusive! “I don’t think I will ever get offered Bigg Boss again as I have made it clear that I wouldn’t be part of the show; in case of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I wouldn’t close my doors - Gashmeer Mahajani
Bhagyalakhmi’
Must-Read! Bhagyalakhmi’s Munira Kudrati is quite the savant, Here’s all you need to know about her qualifications!
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Exclusive! “I would love to be a part of Bigg Boss someday; it’s one of my favorite shows, I'm following Bigg Boss OTT Season 2”- Kanwar Dhillon
Wow! Vivek Dahiya reveals how he bagged the role of an ACP in Balaji’s Telefilms serial “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”
Wow! Vivek Dahiya reveals how he bagged the role of an ACP in Balaji’s Telefilms serial “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”