The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee scolds host Kapil Sharma for this reason

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

Many celebs come to grace The Kapil Sharma Show and the latest ones are veteran actresses Reena Roy and Moushumi Chatterjee. While Kapil as usual was his humorous best, what caught everyone’s attention was actress Moushumi’s witty replies. When Kapil asked her who was more shy while duirng romantic scenes, she replies “Jisko aata nhi hai”. When he asked her who would flirt more on the sets, Moushumi quickly replied “Main and it left everyone giggling around.

Surprisingly, when Kapil says he is enjoying hearing her talk, Moushumi says, “Apko fursat mil raha hai na bahut. Ek to pehle aaye late aur maine poocha woh kahan hai to bol rahein hai ke wo padh rahe hai. Maine kaha artiste to ham log hai, woh kya padh rahe hai.” Everyone was left laughing and applauding her for scolding Kapil.

Meanwhile when Kiku Sharda comes to deliver his jokes, Moushumi’s quick wit leaves him so embarrassed that he forgets his lines.

