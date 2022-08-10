The Kapil Sharma Show: Whoa! Krushna Abhishek charges this unbelievable amount per episode of the show

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show returned in September last year but Krushna was not a part of the show reportedly due to issues on monetary matters.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 09:10
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years . The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows. The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show. 

Also Read- Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show returned in September last year but Krushna was not a part of the show reportedly due to issues on monetary matters. There were rumors that Krushna will be returning to the show and the comedian has now reacted to these rumors. 

Krushna who had quit the show in between is back as Sapna and his fans are super excited. But do you know how much Krushna charges per episode for the show?

Well as per a news portal, the actor/comedian charges 10-12 lakhs per episode. 

Also Read-Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

Well, Krushna is one of the most loved and bankable comedians on Television today and fans love his comic timing and humor.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on September 10th last year and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony TV.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-pinkvilla

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Sidharth Sagar TellyChakkar aman gupta Amit Jain Anupam Mittal Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 09:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Good News! Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma pregnant with baby No.2
MUMBAI: Mansi Sharma is a popular face in the Television world. She is well-known for her role as Harleen Kaur Gill in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhinav fumes in anger as Abhimanyu takes Abhir with him
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Whoa! Krushna Abhishek charges this unbelievable amount per episode of the show
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years ....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Pakhi mocks Virat for his failure
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj tries to assault Anupama; Kavya slaps him
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Rishi in danger; Neelam to put blame on Lakshmi
MUMBAI :  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
angrily at fan
Salman looks angrily at fan after he tried to shake hands with actor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mansi Sharma
Good News! Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma pregnant with baby No.2
Actors
MUST READ! Actors who were replaced more than two times for a particular character in TV shows
Handsome hunks bring a fun twist
Wow! From Gaurav Khanna, and Abhishek Nigam to Karan Vohra and more, Handsome hunks bring a fun twist to the classic suits at the Indian Telly Awards 2023!
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta
Kya Baat Hai! It's the year of corset dresses at Indian Telly Awards 2023, From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta, Check out the best looks here!
Abhishek reveals the reason why he returned back that would leave everyone in splits
The Kapil Sharma Show : What! Krushna Abhishek's reason to return to the show leaves everyone in splits
Radhika
Sapno Ki Chhalaang: Radhika's spicy payback!