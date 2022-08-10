The Kapil Sharma Show: Whoa! Krushna Abhishek charges this unbelievable amount per episode of the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years . The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows. The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

Also Read- Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show returned in September last year but Krushna was not a part of the show reportedly due to issues on monetary matters. There were rumors that Krushna will be returning to the show and the comedian has now reacted to these rumors.

Krushna who had quit the show in between is back as Sapna and his fans are super excited. But do you know how much Krushna charges per episode for the show?

Well as per a news portal, the actor/comedian charges 10-12 lakhs per episode.

Also Read-Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

Well, Krushna is one of the most loved and bankable comedians on Television today and fans love his comic timing and humor.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on September 10th last year and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony TV.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-pinkvilla