The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed a comedy galore with Indian Idol's star cast, including Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show's latest episode ensures to entertain the audience to the fullest as it's going to showcase both a musical as well as a comical night with the Indian Idol stars on the show. The latter show's judges Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and the show's host Aditya Narayan would be seen caught up in humorous talks with Kapil Sharma.

Kapil will be seen discussing their married life and it seems like the episode would be one of the most hilarious ones. Though Indian Idol's third judge Neha Kakkar will be missing, Kapil won’t miss a chance to pull Aditya’s leg referring to her.

In the latest promo, Kapil asks Aditya about him flirting with Neha throughout the season, when it almost seemed like the two will get married by the end of it. But what happened later was completely shocking. He questions about his marriage asking if he took the decision in anger since the news about his wedding came out just after Neha’s. He asks, “ye aapka khudse liya hua decision tha mann ka, ki guess me liya gaya hai?”.

It will be interesting to hear what exactly Aditya has to say about it.

Further, Vishal and Himesh would also be seen sharing some amusing stories in the upcoming weekend.

Credit: ETimes