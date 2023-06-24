The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Archana Puran Singh shares a glimpse of the last day of the shoot from the sets of the show and says “We will be back soon”

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show began a few months back, and it is one of the most loved and successful comedy shows on television. Now the show is going off – air and Archana Puran Singh has shared a BTS video.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 18:09
Archana Puran Singh

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But unfortunately, both Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of this season.

The show has returned and has received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well for itself.

Archana Puran Singh, who has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some time, is quite active on her social media. She keeps sharing about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

At times, she also shares BTS videos from the sets of the show. Recently, the actress shared a BTS video from an episode of the show.

ALSO READ : BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

As we had reported earlier that the show is going off air in a few weeks and the fans are going to miss watching the show.

Now Archana shared a BTS video from the sets of the show, where one can see how the cast and crew are emotional as they shoot the finale episode with the star cast of “The Night Manager”

The actress shared the video and captioned it saying “Bilkul candid. Aise hi ek shot le liye tha. On the shoot of our LAST EPISODE for THIS SEASON of #thekapilsharmashow. To paraphrase Arnold's iconic dialogue: "We'll be back"

Well, the team next month will be going for a USA world tour and hence they have taken a break from the show, is what the fans are guessing.

There is no doubt that the fans are going to miss this season as The Kapil Sharma Show is known to entertain the audience.

Will you miss watching the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 18:09

