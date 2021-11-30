The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Check out Salman Khan’s sassy reply to a fan who said that he considers only Salman as his 'bhai' and not Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend we have seen how many celebrities come and grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The celebrities who come on the show have a fun time with Kapil and give the audience a fun episode to watch with a lot of entertainment.

Last weekend, Salman Khan graced the show where he had come to promote his movie Antim.

During the show, a fan told the actor that he is a huge fan of his and that he considers him as his brother. He is a small artist. To which Salman replied by saying that any artist is not small or big. He asked about an SRK dialogue.

To which the fan said that he doesn’t know any other actor. For him, only there is one bhai in this world and that’s Salman Khan, to which the mega superstar said that SRK is his brother so then automatically SRK also becomes their bhai and this is one thing they should always remember.

Well, there is no doubt that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a very strong bond of brotherhood and the two are family to each other.

In recent times, we did see how Salman and his family stood by SRK and his family during the tough time of Aryan’s case. In a very competitive industry like Bollywood, the two have maintained their relationship and kept the bond strong.

