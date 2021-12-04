The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! This is how Ayushmann Khurrana took Kiku Sharda to his past love life

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend we have seen how many celebrities come and grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The celebrities who come on the show have a fun time with Kapil and give the audience a fun episode to watch with a lot of entertainment.

This weekend Ayushmann Khurrana and Vanni Kapoor will be gracing the show and will be having a fun time on the show with Kapil and the cast and crew.

We came across a funny video of Ayushmaan and Kiku Sharda where the ace comedian revealed that how one of Ayushmaan’s roles did take him to the past and he remembered his past love.

In the video, one can see how Kiku tells Ayushmaan that his role in Dream Role reminds him of his ex-love because of the way he sang the song, to which he asked him if his ex was also a girl, in return, he said no and revealed that his ex was a boy and his answer left the audiences in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that The Kapil Sharma Show is a very entertaining show and this weekend the episode is going to be even more interesting with Ayushmaan and Vaani.

