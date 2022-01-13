The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Jamie Lever mimics Farah Khan in the best possible way, tells her to not come on the show again

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

They give the audience a fun episode to watch. This weekend in the friendship special episode, Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon will be gracing the show.

In the latest promo one can see Jamie Lever mimicking Farah Kha and she aces it; she exactly talks in her torn.

Kapil asks Jamie what she is doing here, to which she says that most of the times she mimics Asha Bhosale, but today she thought that she would do something different and tells Farah Khan “ You wouldn’t be coming on the show again and again”.

On hearing this everyone bursts into laughter as Jamie acts so well which leaves Farah and Raveen in splits.

The Kapil Sharma show is known to entertain the audience and many viewers take it as a stress buster show.

Well, seems like this episode is going to be a complete entertainment masala episode which will leave the viewers in splits.

