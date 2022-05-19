The Kapil Sharma Show : Wow! Kapil reveals the reason why Anubhav Sinha signed Ayushmann Khurrana for Anek

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

This weekend Ayushmann Khurrana , Anubhav Sinha and Andrea Kevichüsa will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Anek.

Now we came across a video where Kapil Sharm will reveal why Anubhav Sinha signed Ayushmann for his movie Anek.

The ace comedian said that Ayushmann does romantic roles and when he tires of doing it then he comes to Annubhav Sinha to ask for work where he can do serious roles and thus the director signs him.

On hearing this both Anubhav and Ayushmaan will break into a laughter and the audience and the cast and crew will be left in splits.

Anek would be Ayushmann's first release post COVID and the actor is super excited for the movie.

This is the second time Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha are working together post Article 15.

The entire team of Anek seems to be having good fun on the sets of the show.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stress buster for them.

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

