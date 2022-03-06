The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda confirm that the show is returning

Krushna and Kiku will be seen entertaining the cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo, and they confirm that the show will be returning with a new season soon.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 18:01
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. 

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors. 

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew. 

The show is coming to an end, and this weekend will mark the last episode. 

This weekend, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. 

Now, we came across a video where Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda will be acting like Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and will be entertaining everyone on the sets. 

Kiku will say that he is very heartbroken and sad as today will be last day on the shoot. He confirms that they will be coming back after 3 – 4 months, and until then, they would be missing the stage and the entire team.

ALSO READ - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Exclusive! Ashi Singh and Surbhi Jyoti approached to be a part of the show)

Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that when the show returns, it might not air on television and that Kapil wants the show to stream on the digital platform. 

The entire team of Jugjugg Jeeyo seems to be having good fun on the sets of the show. 

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stress buster for them. 

No doubt that fans are going to miss the show and the weekend laughter. 

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Exclusive! Ashi Singh and Surbhi Jyoti approached to be a part of the show)

Latest Video