The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Krushna Abhishek confirms that a new season of the show will begin soon

The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end this weekend and the “The Night Managers” cast will be gracing the show. Now in the latest promo of the show, Krushna confirms that the show will return back with a new season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 18:49
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

Now the show is going off air – and this coming weekend would be the finale of the show.

In the new promo of the show, Krushna Abhishek confirms that the show will be returning back with a new season, as he asks Kiku Sharda If the season would return back and the ace comedian excepts that the show will be back with a new season and soon it will begin.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience will miss watching The Kapil Sharma Show as it’s one of the shows that fans love watching.
Seems like the upcoming episode is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show


