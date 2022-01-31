The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Krushna Abhishek gives a glimpse of the upcoming episode with Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The weekend the star cast of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Gehraiyaan.

Krushna is one of the most talented actors we have in the entertainment industry and he entertains the audience and the guest on the show as Sapna.

Now Krushna took on his social media account and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the show where he is seen dressed like Dharmendra and Deepika is seen sitting in a Black dress on the sofa next to him.

Well, seems like this episode seems to be an entertaining episode and the audience will be left in splits.

