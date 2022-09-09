The Kapil Sharma Show - Wow! Sidharth Sagar shares a throwback picture with Archana Puran Singh

MUMBAI : Sidharth Sagar, who is going to be a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, shared his childhood picture with Archana Puran Singh. Along with the picture, he also mentioned that he has come a long way, from being mentored by Archana at the age of 10 to performing in front of her. He jokes about how drastically the world has changed, but Archana being a judge on shows remains constant. He thanked Archana Puran Singh for her constant support through the 'then and now' post.

For those who are unaware, Sidharth has showcased his comic skills as a kid on Comedy Circus, and that's how Archana and him have been knowing each other.

Sidharth will be performing in front of Archana Puran Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show, showcasing different characters. In the promos, he is currently playing Ustad Ji, Kapil's neighbour.

He was last seen at a comedy show on TV in 2021. He will make his comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Saturdays and Sundays, at 9:30pm at Sony TV.

