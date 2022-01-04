The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Sunny Leone has a complaint with Kapil, the ace comedian reveals some fun and interesting stuff about Mika Singh, Toshi Sabri and Shaarib Sabri

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

They give the audience a fun episode to watch.

This weekend Bollywood diva Sunny Leone along with ace singers Mika Singh, Toshi and Shaarib will be gracing the show and will be having a fun time with Kapil.

In the latest promo of the show, one can see how Kapil tells Sunny that she didn’t come on her show for a very long time, to which the actresses complain to him that these days he doesn’t talk to her nor call her on the show and she is very upset.

Kapil also reveals a secret about Mika Singh where he tells him that he has never seen him with his brother Daler Mehndi but he is always surrounded by girls only. To which the singer said that’s because when he is around girls then they can guide and tell him what to do and what not to do.

The ace comedian says that he has always seen Mika wearing black glasses and asks Shaarib and Toshi why they are wearing glasses, to which Shaarib says that these glasses were gifted by Mika, Kapil says because it was not fitting him, he gave you the glasses.

Well, seems like this episode is going to be a complete entertainment masala episode which will leave the viewers in splits.

