The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! This is the reason why Anil Kapoor decided to produce to Thar

This week the star cast of Thar will be gracing the show and Anil Kapoor would reveal why he produced the movie Thar and the reason is a funny one
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 13:22
The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! This is the reason why Anil Kapoor decided to produce to Thar

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

This week, Anil Kapoor, Neeti Mohan, Satish Kaushik, Raj Singh Chaudhary will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Thar.     

The promo of the episode is out, and one can see the star cast of the movie having fun with Kapil.

In the video one can see how Kapil asked Anil Kapoor why he produced the movie and that’s when the actor said that when the script came to me I came to know that I have two ladies opposite me and then Satish was with Harshvardhan Kapoor and since he is also my dad’s very good friend I was like okay, and I agreed to do the movie.

(ALSO READ: BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date )

After hearing this, everyone breaks into a laugh and the actor is left stumped.

The entire team of Thar seems to be having good fun on the sets of the show.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stress buster for them.

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: REVEALED! This is the reason why The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air )

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone Tiger Shroff Tara Sutaria Ahmed Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 13:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Aarohi Nanda to ENTER Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how every...
Must Read! “A gem of a person and great person” Netizens remembers late actor Irrfan Khan on his 2nd Death anniversary
MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan was no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the Bollywood industry, it was 29th April...
Disgusting! Alisha starts plotting against Sejal to throw her out of Yohan’s life in Colors’ Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Must Read! Amidst breakup rumours with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra shares THIS post; check out
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in several films,...
PATHETIC! Rajeev confesses that he married Parineet but he does not love her in Parineetii
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February. The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
Weird! Netizens feel Kiara Advani would have been a better bahu to Neetu Kapoor than Alia Bhatt, and here is the reason
MUMBAI: Well sometimes people can make bizarre comments and this video is a classic example of it. Neetu Kapoor who is...
Recent Stories
irfan
Must Read! “A gem of a person and great person” Netizens remembers late actor Irrfan Khan on his 2nd Death anniversary
Latest Video