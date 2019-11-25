The Kapil Sharma Show written update: Parmeet Sethi and Krushna’s fun banter

MUMBAI: A magical performance by Ustaad Padmashri Puranchand Wadali and Lakhwinder Wadali on the most recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show had everyone in the audience give them a standing ovation.



Kapil starts the show with his hilarious puns. He tells Puranchand Ji that there are a lot of similarities between him and Archana Ji. Like they both have Puran in their names and that even Archana Ji was into wrestling.



Kapil asks Puranchand Ji about the time when he was not allowed to sing in Amritsar because of his moustache. Puranchand replies saying that they thought that he must be a driver or a wrestler and that he won’t be able to sing.



Lakhwinder tells his father that Kapil got married last year. He says that he listens to everything that his wife tells him. This makes Puranchand Ji laugh.



Kapil reminds Puranchand Ji about the incident where he went to the actor Govinda’s place to meet him but could not recognise him. Puranchand Ji says that since he doesn’t see films, he could not recognise Govinda when he was touching his feet and that he asked him what work does he do.



Sapna then comes on the stage. He sees Parmeet in the audience and jokingly asks him if he is also here to replace anyone. Kapil tells her to stop cracking lame jokes. Sapna says that she completed 90 episodes because of this. She says that soon she will touch 100 episodes.



In this season, Kapil is back with a new ‘consultancy’ in a neighbourhood filled with absurd characters. The wealthy milkman Bachcha Yadav (Kiku Sharda) with his wife Titli Yadav (Bharti Singh) and sister-in-law Bhoori (Sumona Singh) are full of quirks and provide the audience with much-needed entertainment and laughter.



Credits: TOI