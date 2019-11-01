The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh takes her fans for her fancy vanity van tour

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain viewers. It is one of the most popular comedy shows and the team is doing a fantastic job of making people laugh. With its hilarious episodes, the show has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Archana Puran Singh is also seen on the show and she often shares a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes fun on set.

This time around, she decided to rest the query of her fans regarding her vanity van and showed them how it looks like. In the video, Archana shows her kitchenette. She tells her fans that there's food, fruits, ice box and more in it. She adds there's a staff toilet, too. She shows the fridge and then moves to an overcrowded make-up table. There's a proper mirror and chair in front of a very fancy mirror with light bulbs around it. Archana then moves to another corner of the van, and takes her fans through all the clothes and shoes. There's also a bed where she rests sometimes. There are several couches to sit comfortably and a TV set. Archana also gives a glimpse of the outside view from her van. She ends by saying there's nothing great about her van, but it's big and comfortable enough. She reveals that two separate vans have been combined for her so that she could have more space.

She captioned her post as, "VANITY VAN sneak peek! I'd shot this video long ago baarish ke mausam mein. Soch rahi thi it's not good enough to post. But then said what the heck.. #shootlife #behindthescenes #lovemywork #TKSS #vanityvan #actorslife."