The Khabri and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's war of words just got uglier

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently came across an audio clip from Shehnaaz Gill fans that not only assassinated her character but also targeted her parents and personal life. Well, all of this was done because Devoleena thought that Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla lacked chemistry in Bhula Dunga. The threats didn’t go down well with the actress, and she decided to take the legal route. She also questioned Shehnaaz on whether the latter encouraged her fans to do so.

Soon after, popular Bigg Boss influencer The Khabri came forth and accused Devoleena of making her fans purposely release such audios so that she stays in the limelight. This irked Devoleena to no end.

The Khabri said, 'I think that girl in audio is @Devoleena_23 fan An account created for fake controversy to be in Limelight. She is promoting her to malign image of #ShehnaazGill and her fans.'

Devoleena replied saying, 'F**kk off you loser...mere naam se abhi footage lena bandh kar..i am sure you can definitely do that to be in limelight...Rascal.'

Then the Khabri further responded by saying, 'Wow! This is So called Celebrity. This is her real Face, and language. Attention from u, I m just Exposing u and ur Plan of attention seeking in the name of Sana. Khud me to kuch aisa ha nahi Stop taking attention in the name of Biggboss13queen #ShehnaazGill.'

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Credits: SpotboyE