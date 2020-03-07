The Khabri wishes he had not supported Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: The Khabri recently lashed out at Asim Riaz and his brother Umar for not giving him an interview. He has left no stone unturned to make it vocal that the actor did not acknowledge the help he got from his efforts on social media.

Umar hit back at The Khabri to say that he had hit him below the belt and should have shown patience since Asim has not yet been giving interviews as he is busy with event commitments.

But The Khabri put out numbers of percentage voting to claim that Asim had lost to Sidharth Shukla by a wide margin contrary to the belief outside. Now, we hear that The Khabri has blocked Umar on his WhatsApp. Apparently the two have had a heated exchange of words at times.

The Khabri said, 'I wish I'd supported Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai or Sidharth instead.'