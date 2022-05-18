The Khatra Khatra Show: : Kya Baat Hai! Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur to grace the show

Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur will be seen on the show where they would be promoting their upcoming project
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:00
Shantanu-Ashnoor

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur will be gracing the show and will be having fun with the cast and crew of the show.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rahul Vaidya to grace Colors' The Khatra Khatra Show

This is the first time that both Shantanu and Ashnoor will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming project.

Well, the fans are excited to see Shantanu and Ashnoor together on screen.

Are you excited to see Shantanu and Ashnoor on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatra Khatra Khatra: OMG! Rubina Diliak is shocked to meet Rubina 2.0, says “Who is this person and why is she behaving like me?”

The Khatra Khatra Show: : Kya Baat Hai! Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur to grace the show
