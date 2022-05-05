The Khatra Khatra Show: Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Hai Mohabaatein actors Abhishek Verma and Karan Patel reunite for this special project

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

In the upcoming episode, one would see Yeh Hai Mohabaatein actors Abhishek Verma and Karan Patel coming on the show where they will be having fun with the host and the audiences.

( ALSO READ :Khatra Khatra Khatra: OMG! Rubina Diliak is shocked to meet Rubina 2.0, says “Who is this person and why is she behaving like me?” )

We came across a video of the two stars having a fun time on the sets.

Abhishek Verma has to do a task where he needs to wear lipstick and then kiss a bald guy. He feels disgusted about it and faints. Karan is seen laughing his lungs out.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited to see Karan Patel and Abhishek Verma again on a show together?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rahul Vaidya to grace Colors' The Khatra Khatra Show)