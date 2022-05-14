The Khatra Khatra Show: Shocking! Nikki Tamboli confesses the magical three-letter word for THIS Yeh Hai Mohabaatein actor

Nikki is one of the entertainment personalities of television and now during the Khatra Khatra show she had come and said the three magical words to this actor from Yeh Hai Mohabaatein.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 17:50
Nikki Tamboli

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

We came across a video where Nikki Tamboli had graced the show and she wanted to say the three magical words to Abhishek Verma ( Adi from Yeh Hai Mohabaatein)

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rahul Vaidya to grace Colors' The Khatra Khatra Show

The young actor gets all excited as he thinks she is going to tell him “I love you” but she goes to say “ Who Are You” and the rest of the guest, host, and audience breaks into laughter and is left in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love watching the show as it makes them laugh and entertains them.

This weekend the trio of Bigg Boss Shamita, Pratik, and Nishant would be gracing the show the fans are excited to watch them together.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rahul Vaidya to grace Colors' The Khatra Khatra Show

Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Farah Khan Huma Qureshi Saqib Saleem And Sara Ali Khan Umar Riaz Shmaita Shetty ananya pandey. pratik Nishant Shamita Shetty Yeh Hai Mohabaatein TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 17:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sexy! Take cues from Tanya Sharma to glam-up your party wear
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.  Also read:...
Dripping Hot! Yukti Kapoor stuns netizens by flaunting her sexy avatar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
What! Gungun to get married to Ranvijay in Star Plus' Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. Also Read: ...
Super-Hot! Here's a proof that Abrar Qazi has the coolest collection of overcoats!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Exclusive! My role will break the stereotypical image of a contractor being regarded as a thief: Happy Ranajit on Home Shanti
MUMBAI: Home Shanti is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar. It is a drama starring Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in...
Uff Hotness! Ankit Siwach will make your heart skip a beat in these candid pictures!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Kabir Khan knew Shah Rukh Khan before he joined the industry
Interesting! Kabir Khan knew Shah Rukh Khan before he joined the industry
Latest Video