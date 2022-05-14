The Khatra Khatra Show: Shocking! Nikki Tamboli confesses the magical three-letter word for THIS Yeh Hai Mohabaatein actor

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

We came across a video where Nikki Tamboli had graced the show and she wanted to say the three magical words to Abhishek Verma ( Adi from Yeh Hai Mohabaatein)

The young actor gets all excited as he thinks she is going to tell him “I love you” but she goes to say “ Who Are You” and the rest of the guest, host, and audience breaks into laughter and is left in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love watching the show as it makes them laugh and entertains them.

This weekend the trio of Bigg Boss Shamita, Pratik, and Nishant would be gracing the show the fans are excited to watch them together.

