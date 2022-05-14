The Khatra Khatra Show: Shocking! Nikki Tamboli says the magical three words to THIS Yeh Hai Mohabaatein actor

Nikki is one of the most entertaining personalities of television. During the Khatra Khatra Show, she said the three magical words to this actor from Yeh Hai Mohabaatein.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 17:50
Nikki Tamboli

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

We came across a video of Nikki Tamboli from when she had graced the show. She wanted to say the three magical words to Abhishek Verma (Adi from Yeh Hai Mohabaatein).

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rahul Vaidya to grace Colors' The Khatra Khatra Show

The young actor gets all excited as he thinks that she is going to say “I love you,” but she goes on to say “Who are you?” Everyone is left in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that fans love watching the show as it makes them laugh and entertains them.

This weekend, the trio of Bigg Boss, Shamita, Pratik, and Nishant, would be gracing the show, and fans are excited to watch them together.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 17:50

