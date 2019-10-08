“The Khatra Show” is one of the funniest show on Indian television, says television heartthrob Gurmeet Choudhary

COLORS’ The Khatra show recently had one of television’s leading men as a visitor, Gurmeet Choudhary was seen on the sets of the Khatra Show to shoot for a special episode. The actor was joined by Sanaya Irani, Dharmesh Yelande and the charming duo Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. A sport, he played various games like Zorb Ball Football, Bungee Football and turn the table wacko mole.

Commenting on his experience the actor said, “Bharti & Harsh have been very good friends of mine, they both share an amazing chemistry which clearly reflects on screen. After watching the very first episode of the show I thought this show is going to do well in future. I always wanted to be a part of the show as I knew I’ll be able to try various stunts if I came together with with Bharti & Harsh. This is a very funny show and it gives everyone a chance to relax and be in the spirit of fun while watching The Khatra Show.”



