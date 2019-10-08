News

“The Khatra Show” is one of the funniest show on Indian television, says television heartthrob Gurmeet Choudhary

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Oct 2019 05:15 PM

COLORS’ The Khatra show recently had one of television’s leading men as a visitor, Gurmeet Choudhary was seen on the sets of the Khatra Show to shoot for a special episode. The actor was joined by Sanaya Irani, Dharmesh Yelande and the charming duo Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa.  A sport, he played various games like Zorb Ball Football, Bungee Football and turn the table wacko mole.

Commenting on his experience the actor said, “Bharti & Harsh have been very good friends of mine, they both share an amazing chemistry which clearly reflects on screen. After watching the very first episode of the show I thought this show is going to do well in future. I always wanted to be a part of the show as I knew I’ll be able to try various stunts if I came together with with Bharti & Harsh. This is a very funny show and it gives everyone a chance to relax and be in the spirit of fun while watching The Khatra Show.” 


Tags > The Khatra Show, Gurmeet Choudhary, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara

past seven days