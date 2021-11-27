The King of Rapping ‘Badshah’ shows up on the ace of dance reality shows ‘Dance+ Season 6’, only on Star Plus!

MUMBAI: Badshah to make an appearance on Dance+ Season 6, cheering on the contestants

Believe in ‘Star Plus’ to always and forever keep you entertained with their delightful box of engaging content. Amidst the chaos of life, what better way to unwind than to sit back and enjoy a show that is sure to bring along an endorphin rush with its gripping content, marvelous performances, and all in all, the ‘feel-good’ feeling it brings into the mixture with the show being so relatable and fun. One such show is ‘Dance+ Season 6’, brought to you by Star Plus, and oh what a warm fuzzy feeling the show has to it!

The makers of the show have forever made sure that we groove to their beats and laugh along with them even on our darkest days. It’s a show responsible for always bringing in fresh talent and giving the art form of dancing a whole new face and that fact invariably keeps us gasping for more and how! Time and again, they’ve also managed to get on board a number of celebrity guests who have always made sure to add some more value to the already lovely show and the guest you’ll be seeing next is the king of rapping of the Indian music industry, ‘Badshah’.

He comes in, putting his own magic into the blend, thereby bettering the recipe. His music has forever been the life of every party. Similarly, on Dance+, he was the life of the episode he appeared on. His fun banter with the lively host Raghav Juyal and the supremely talented Super Judge Remo D’Souza is sure to make you burst out laughing. With all of the contestants being so talented already and in addition to that, dancing to the fun beats of Badshah just acted like embellishment to the show. The Captains Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak, and Salman Yusuff Khan had a gala time having him on the judges panel next to their beloved super judge, Remo Sir. So yes, you have all the reasons to eagerly look forward to the said episode.

Sharing his excitement, Badshah said, “I am ecstatic to be a part of Dance+ Season 6, which will include some of the top talents from across the country. Above all, I was delighted to meet Remo Sir / Ji, and it's an absolute honor for me to watch these contestants give mind-blowing performances. Also with Raghav around, we had a laughter riot on sets and that saw an increase in the entertainment factor. I urge all my fans and viewers of Star Plus to watch me in action this Sunday only on Dance+. I would also like to express my gratitude to Star Plus for providing me with this opportunity."

He even went on to personally go to the stage and perform for a contestant who then put a groove on for him because let's face it, who in their right minds can really resist that? To know who it was and what it took to get Badshah out of his seat for them...

Tune into ‘Dance+ Season 6’, every ‘Sunday at 8 pm’, only on ‘Star Plus’!