The latest ROMANTIC SEQUENCE of Kartik and Naira MADE US BELIEVE that TRUE LOVE EXISTS!

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehala Hai has been successfully running since many years and it has developed a great fan base. The show gave us many popular and talented stars who are today one of the top actors of the small screen.

Mohsin Khan became a household name with his debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he plays the role of Kartik. The actor got huge success with his first show and now he is considered as one of the top actors of the Telly World. On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi is also one of the popular faces of the small screen who rose to fame as Naira in this show. The actress has received immense love and support from her fans for her performance.

Shivangi and Mohsin are paired opposite each other in the show and their onscreen jodi has become a huge hit among the fans. Fondly called by the name Kaira (Kartik+Naira), the couple is one of the most famous pairs of the small screen. Well, Mohsin and Shivangi's jodi has done wonders onscreen but everyone hopes that they are a couple in real life too.

Infact, we cannot have enough of watching Mohsin and Shivangi's romance on-screen. There is no doubt that their chemistry is brilliant and it is hard to believe that they aren't a real life couple for there is no confirmation on their relationship status. The recent scene of the dup was filled with so much of emotions that we were overwhelmed and we wish for many such moments in future too

Show your love for Mohsin and Shivangi in the comments below!