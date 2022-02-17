The lead cast of ‘A Thursday’ - Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni grace The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday!

MUMBAI: This Saturday, Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming the cast of the new thriller film ‘A Thursday’! Viewers will see Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni gracing the sets to promote their film and along the way, also be entertained by host Kapil Sharma and the cast of the show- Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

The trio guests will be speaking about their film at length with Yami talking about how her love for children made it difficult for her to keep a professional wall between herself and the children she shot with and Atul Kulkarni being all praises for his co-star Neha Dhupia who was pregnant when she shot for the film, that too in the monsoon season. Atul Kulkarni also spoke about how the film was bigger than what the narrative in the trailer presents. He said, “Mein yeh zarur batana chahunga ke sirf utni nahi hai picture. Yeh jo sari cheeze aap log bol rahe hai, isse bohot badi picture hai humari!”

Not only that but Kapil Sharma made the guests laugh out loud with his hilarious “tippanis” and quirky questions. The host played the “5 second game” where the guests had to say three things that they like starting with “three things to do before sleeping” or “five things to eat after peeled” in the span of 5 seconds. Kiku Sharda as waqueel and Krushna Abhishek as Sapna also turn up the entertainment notch higher and become the cherry on top of the comedy cake!

Tune into The Kapil Sharma Show, this Saturday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.