News

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar tweets about Indian Idol season 11

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Oct 2019 08:56 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol is back with a fresh ‘Season 11’. Sitting on the pannel of judges are acclaimed names from the music industry- Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘Ek Desh Ek Awaz’ breaking all stereotyps
 
Indian idol seaon 11 contestants are already attracting a lot of eye balls because of their par excellence singing talent .The latest to be awe struck by the  singing prodigies  is Sachin Tendulkar . After watching the episodes he was in all praises of this seasons contestants and especially  tweeted about Sunny from Punjab, Chelsi from Orrisa , Rahul from Maharashtra and Diwas Kumar from Jharkhand.In his tweet he wrote how fablous  singers they have got this season and all might be  all of them are from different places but one thing that connected them is music. Wished them all the luck for their journey in Indian Idol.

Chelsi from Orrisa said "  I couldnt believe my eyes that a legend like Sachin sir has tweeted about my singing.  I am so grateful to Indian Idol that my voice  reached to so many people know".

Sunny from Punjab said " When my co contestants told me that Sachin Tendulkar tweeted about my performance  i couldn't belive them until i saw the tweet my self. After that i was jumping in excitement and all of this has been possible because of Indian Idol. I am so greatful to Indian Idol stage.

Rahul khare from Maharashtra said " When i saw the tweet i couldn't belive my eyes i was in absolute shock that the name which we have been hearing from the time we started watching cricket has tweeted about me . I was so happy that i was able to impress the God of cricket with my singing and all of this has been possible because of Indian Idol.

Diwas kumar from Jharkhand said " Sachin sir has been evryone's Idol and being appreciated by him is a such big deal for me. I cannot express how happy i was when i read the tweet.

Watch Indian Idol every Saturday and Sunday only on Sony entertainment at 8:00 pm

Tags > Indian idol seaon 11, Sachin Tendulkar, Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, Sony Entertainment Television, Ek Desh Ek Awaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Cast of Sand Ki Aankh and Made in China on The...

Cast of Sand Ki Aankh and Made in China on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi

past seven days