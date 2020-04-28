The Lockdown Effect: Actress Arushi Mehta' s MARRIAGE gets POSTPONED!

MUMBAI: It was Tellychakkar.com who exclusively brought to it's readers the news about

talented actress Arushi Mehta, who is known for her roles in shows like Kahaani Hamaare Mahabharat Ki, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai and many others being in love!

She is dating Pargat Singh Sandhu who is a lawyer by profession.

The duo met at a common friend’s party and their bonding turned into love with the passage of time.

Arushi announced that they will tie the knot on 30 April this year. However, with the pandemic of COVID-19, does not look like any plans are materializing for her for now.

In conversation with Arushi, she said, "It is emotionally draining specially when you are looking forward to cherish the biggest day in your life and it has to be postponed. Earlier , during the initial days of the lockdown, we thought we'd not have the reception and just stick to court marriage till the pandemic is resolved.

Moreover, I am used to meeting and talking with Pargat everyday. There have been a couple of times when I broke down but Pargat is very matured and helps me stabilize my emotions. Now, once the lockdown ends, we will check the dates and will follo a registered marriage but we do not plan to hold a reception which would discourage social distancing. Our families are also a little disappointed because they too had certain wishes but this is a situation in which nobody can do anything but stay safe and stay home."

When asked how is she spending her time during the lockdown she said, " I listen to music, cook and experiment with new dishes and more than that, I never got the time to read the Granth. So I am reading that as well."