The MINUTE FASHION DETAILS contribute to making Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma an INSTANT HIT!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most loved shows on television.

It has been running and entertaining the masses from over a decade now and all the actors including the Tapu Sena have grown up acting in this serial. Today, it comes as a surprise how they looked as children and how wonderfully they have grown up.

Now Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has a lot of factors in favour of it because of which it is an instant hit. It is a situational comedy and the way the makers add the element of mystery to the storyline makes the show all the more worth watching. Now along with this, there is another factor which absolutely works in favour of the show.

Yes, the show has families which are culturally diverse but the makers have made an effort to enter into the minutest detailing of the show. BE it Dayaben or Jethalal’s look with that saree draped in a gujarati fashion or the small mustache of Jethalal, or for that matter even Mr and Mrs. Sodhi, Mr. Sodhi is not only made to wear a turban but also his shirts hold a very rustic feel to the punjabi style!Mr. And Mrs. Iyer are also perfectly styled as Mr. Iyer flaunts his lungi during some scenes where he is comfortable at his home and otherwise in the typical style which brings out his personality as a South Indian. Mrs. Iyer on the other hand is shown to be mordern and intellectual. And talking about the balancing factor, we have Mr. and Mrs. Taarak Mehta who neutralize and wonderfully balance the cultural style game of the show…

What is your take on the same?