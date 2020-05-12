News

The MOMENT when Abhi rescued Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2020 06:41 PM

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya's lead pair Abhi and Pragya played by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha respectively is the fans' favourite. Fans of Kumkum have seen the couple’s romantic meeting and also the heart-breaking separation in the show.  

The romantic eye-lock moments, the sweet nok-jhok between them, the way they try to convince each other and their cute and silly fights, everything make them the most adorable couple of the small screen 

In this throwback video, we can see how Pragya was accused of stealing money and Abhi came to her rescue in no time. It was an adorable moment for all the fans. 

Take a look at it:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kumkum Bhagya ZEE5 (@kumkumbhagyazee5) on

Aren't they simply cute? 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Tags Abhi Pragya Kumkum Bhagya Shabir Ahluwalia Sriti Jha Zee TV Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here