The MOMENT when Abhi rescued Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya's lead pair Abhi and Pragya played by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha respectively is the fans' favourite. Fans of Kumkum have seen the couple’s romantic meeting and also the heart-breaking separation in the show.

The romantic eye-lock moments, the sweet nok-jhok between them, the way they try to convince each other and their cute and silly fights, everything make them the most adorable couple of the small screen

In this throwback video, we can see how Pragya was accused of stealing money and Abhi came to her rescue in no time. It was an adorable moment for all the fans.

Take a look at it:

Aren't they simply cute?

