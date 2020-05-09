News

The MOMMA'S BOYS of Television!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 04:27 PM

MUMBAI: We all are close to our parents but there is something incredibly cute about a mother and son bond.

Boys are very close to their mothers and a mother is our friend, philosopher and guide. Her love is truly a blessing and the best thing you can do is to make her feel special and share your love with her. 

Today we introduce you to some actors who share a special connection with their mothers and can be called the momma's boys of Television!

Parth Samthaan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Siddharth Nigam

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on

Shaheer Sheikh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Pearl V Puri

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on

Are you aware of more actors who are momma's boys? Let us know in the comments below!

Tags Television Parth Samthaan Siddharth Nigam Shaheer Sheikh Pearl V Puri Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here