The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story. We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 13:11
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Currently, we see that Angad is quite taken with Seerat and keeps getting into fights over misunderstandings with Sahiba.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry to play his master plan at Seerat and Angad’s wedding

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, we came across a post close to TMD.

Now, we see that the Mongas from the show are a tight-knit family and stay together in tough situations. However, now, a Monga sister, namely Roopam Sharma or Seerat, has shared the family’s craziness and their similarities with a complete ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ type family!

Check out!

 

 

So, what do you think? Agree with us?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Now, Jasleen doesn’t reveal that Seerat is trapping Angad as she can’t risk Garry revealing it to anybody and she needs Angad to get humiliated. She wants Garry to outshine Angad who is currently distracted.

Jasleen wants Garry to get his rights in the house. Garry plans to snatch Seerat from Angad. Darji is then shown Angad and Seerat’s picture and wants them to unite in the bond of marriage.

Veer teases Angad about being the talk of the house.

Also read:Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba doesn't reveal how she got hurt, Keerat wants her to take a stand for herself

For more such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

TV news Vijayendra Kumeria Angad Sahiba Seerat StarPlus new show Teri Meri Doriyaann Cockrow and Shaika productions TellyChakkar Himanshi Parashar Roopam Sharma BTS TV news BTS UPDATE Prachi hada Jatin Arora Tushar Dhembla Gauri Tonk
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 13:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television, and it is number one on the TRP charts as the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil exposes the truth of the actors of Gangs of Wasseypur
MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.The show is also doing...
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye
MUMBAI :Actor Ajit Shidhaye has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting...
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
MUMBAI : Actor Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in the show 'Dharam Patnii', recalled his struggling days and how...
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
MUMBAI : The 'Badshah' of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, has emerged...
Recent Stories
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil exposes the truth of the actors of Gangs of Wasseypur
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil exposes the truth of the actors of Gangs of Wasseypur
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
Pandya Store’s Maira Mehra and Mohit Parmar are a Bickering Duo, read to know why
Pandya Store’s Maira Mehra and Mohit Parmar are a Bickering Duo, read to know why
Bigg Boss 16: Shame on Farah Khan trends on social media as netizens feel that she is targeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for n
Bigg Boss 16: Shame on Farah Khan trends on social media as netizens feel that she is targeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for no reason say " Priyanka is the winner of the show and she is not a vamp and Farah is a biased host"
This trio from Pushpa Impossible is setting Major Sibling Goals, check out
This trio from Pushpa Impossible is setting Major Sibling Goals, check out