The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Currently, we see that Angad is quite taken with Seerat and keeps getting into fights over misunderstandings with Sahiba.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry to play his master plan at Seerat and Angad’s wedding

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, we came across a post close to TMD.

Now, we see that the Mongas from the show are a tight-knit family and stay together in tough situations. However, now, a Monga sister, namely Roopam Sharma or Seerat, has shared the family’s craziness and their similarities with a complete ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ type family!

Check out!

So, what do you think? Agree with us?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Now, Jasleen doesn’t reveal that Seerat is trapping Angad as she can’t risk Garry revealing it to anybody and she needs Angad to get humiliated. She wants Garry to outshine Angad who is currently distracted.

Jasleen wants Garry to get his rights in the house. Garry plans to snatch Seerat from Angad. Darji is then shown Angad and Seerat’s picture and wants them to unite in the bond of marriage.

Veer teases Angad about being the talk of the house.

Also read:Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba doesn't reveal how she got hurt, Keerat wants her to take a stand for herself

For more such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!